Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 19,721,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,932,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $226.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

