Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.31. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

