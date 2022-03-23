Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

NYSE:WOR traded down $10.56 on Wednesday, hitting $51.58. 1,003,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

