DragonVein Price Hits $0.0023 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $38,455.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,293.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.79 or 0.00845960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00212256 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00025510 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

