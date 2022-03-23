AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$23.21 on Wednesday. 28,735,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,657,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

