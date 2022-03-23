Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.16. The firm has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

