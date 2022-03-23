PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 69,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

