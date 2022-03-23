TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $164.85. The company had a trading volume of 177,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,656. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.94 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

