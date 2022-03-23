TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Upstart accounts for 0.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock worth $31,562,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,082,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $200.80. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.