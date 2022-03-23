VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VICI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 10,899,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,317. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.