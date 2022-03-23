VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VICI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 10,899,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,317. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

