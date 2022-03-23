The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to report sales of $122.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $114.60 million. Marcus posted sales of $50.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $679.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.32 million to $686.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $808.92 million, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $831.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. StockNews.com raised Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 33,948 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in Marcus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marcus by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 5,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.50.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

