Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2022 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – RF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

3/14/2022 – RF Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – RF Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

2/22/2022 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

