Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,936. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

