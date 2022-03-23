Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 149 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WNS were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in WNS by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

WNS traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.