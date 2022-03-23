Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,050 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after buying an additional 43,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,646,000 after buying an additional 177,645 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

