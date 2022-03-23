Impac Mortgage (IMH) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Impac Mortgage to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Impac Mortgage and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $66.32 million -$3.88 million -3.64 Impac Mortgage Competitors $795.51 million $168.83 million 27.68

Impac Mortgage’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -5.85% -128.03% -0.52% Impac Mortgage Competitors 16.72% -2.23% 2.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Impac Mortgage and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Impac Mortgage Competitors 3689 14780 14575 375 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Impac Mortgage’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Impac Mortgage has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Impac Mortgage peers beat Impac Mortgage on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing, and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.