10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.51). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $1,460,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,467 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,655,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.54 and a beta of 1.71. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

