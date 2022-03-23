Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.40 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,257 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 254,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.27.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

