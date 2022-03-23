Quant (QNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.35 Million

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $124.67 or 0.00294721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $46.35 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.01 or 0.01323911 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003078 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

