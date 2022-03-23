The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.48. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.68. 408,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,484,150. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

