Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target to €230.00

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. 419,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,909. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.