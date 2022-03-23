United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will post $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.94. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.56. 80,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $158.70 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

