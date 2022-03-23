Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target Cut to €85.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS KNRRY remained flat at $$19.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,632. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.