First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWRG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

