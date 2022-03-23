First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FWRG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.
First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46.
About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.