Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of DraftKings worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 634,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $73.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

