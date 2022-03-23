Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,350 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,016. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

