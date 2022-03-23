YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.12% of YETI worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

