Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases Shares of 24,489 Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Meritor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 59.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTOR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. 49,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTOR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

