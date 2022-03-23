$36.95 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Equities analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) to announce sales of $36.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.64 million to $37.25 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $35.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $170.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 4,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.