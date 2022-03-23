$36.95 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.64 million to $37.25 million. SLR Investment posted sales of $35.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $170.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.58 million to $187.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.16 million, with estimates ranging from $159.66 million to $220.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 4,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SLR Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

