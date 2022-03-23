Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $985.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) to report $985.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $949.50 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Colfax reported sales of $879.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Colfax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $108,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $33,756.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Colfax by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Colfax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Colfax by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 49,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95.

Shares of Colfax are set to reverse split on Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 5th.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

