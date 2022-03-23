$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBSI shares. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.