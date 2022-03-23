Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, hitting $186.82. The stock had a trading volume of 81,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,928. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

