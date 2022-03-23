Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,179 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,558 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,769 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.72. 95,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

