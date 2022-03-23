$172.14 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will report $172.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.81 million to $179.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $161.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $701.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.55 million to $733.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $730.27 million, with estimates ranging from $712.96 million to $755.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,778. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.