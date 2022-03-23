Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.76. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kforce by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.79. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

