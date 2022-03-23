$951.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will post $951.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $948.43 million. Ciena posted sales of $833.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 36,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. Ciena has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,274,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

