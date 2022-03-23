pEOS Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, pEOS has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $48.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.65 or 0.07029961 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.34 or 0.99649297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044234 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

