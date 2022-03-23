Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $89.97 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $145.86 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $89.97 or 0.00212687 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $356.94 or 0.00843832 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00025508 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,012,552 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

