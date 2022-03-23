Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.53 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $83.44 million and $4.53 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

