WazirX Reaches Market Cap of $232.26 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $232.26 million and $33.68 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.65 or 0.07029961 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.34 or 0.99649297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044234 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

