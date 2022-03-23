Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATASY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

