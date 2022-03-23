Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Atlantia (Get Rating)
Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantia (ATASY)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantia (ATASY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.