Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,676. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.57 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

