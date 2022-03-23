Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,280 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $45,376,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 472,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 458,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.08. 33,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

