Robert E. Landry Sells 300 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $21.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $671.28. 20,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,358. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $697.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

