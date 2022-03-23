Robert E. Landry Sells 300 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of REGN stock traded down $21.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $671.28. 20,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,358. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $697.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
