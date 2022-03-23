DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DICE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 10,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,213. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.