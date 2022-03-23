Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,111. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $394.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 42,254 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

