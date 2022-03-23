Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,719 shares of company stock valued at $13,118,988. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. 77,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.