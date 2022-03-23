SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,000.44. 1,607,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,283,279. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $892.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $939.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

