DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,269 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of DraftKings worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6,609.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,972,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,005,000 after buying an additional 1,943,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Argus cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

DKNG traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 634,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $73.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

